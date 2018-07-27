World Junior Team Squash: Pakistan hammer India to reach quarter-finals

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan defeated India to move into the quarter-finals of the WSF World Junior Team Squash Championship in Chennai, India, on Thursday.

After staying second in their group, 11th seeds Pakistan were drawn against 5th seeds India in the pre-quarter-finals and the battle was won by Pakistan 2-0. In the first match, Harris Qasim beat Rahul Baitha 11-8, 14-16, 6-11, 7-11. Abbas Zeb defeated Yash Fadte 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 2-11 in the second match.

There was a consolation point for India in the third match when Veer Chortani won 2-0 against Muhammad Uzair with the score of 12-10, 11-5. Pakistan will face third seeds England in the quarter-finals.

“We’re just so relieved now. There was a lot of pressure. Our boys started slowly but they both picked up the pace and I’m proud of how they handled it,” said Pakistan coach Mo Yasin after the match.

Pakistan lost to sixth seed Czech Republic 2-1 in the group match but beat 24th seeds Zimbabwe 3-0 to claim the second position in the group F. India topped their group E by beating Switzerland and Saudi Arabia.