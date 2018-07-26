Public needs education to think rationally!

After weeks of electioneering D Day finally arrived and there was an air of excitement and expectation; fun and frolic in some places and in others brawls and short tempers ruled the roost but there appeared to be a good turnout of voters on the whole. For a change there was a kind of euphoria – especially in the morning hours before voters got tired of standing in queues.

While many shops were closed in the morning hours, for vendors who sell goods on carts it was business as usual. “I do not have a vote’ said a few young men. “My parents have not had my ID card made.” A number of Pathans who are in this business said their vote was ‘back home’ and they had not been able to go because they had to earn their daily bread and it was too expensive to travel. “What difference will it make?” they asked. It was too late to explain that every vote counts.

Women at a couple of polling stations were unsure what to do and were asking each other. It was explained to them that the polling staff would help them. There was quite a vociferous exchange between a few of them as to who was the best candidate, but they were told to hush. Perspiration; impatience; a feeling of whether it was worth the trouble were the order of the day.

From what was presented on social media it appeared that many ‘new’ voters – especially those who do not come out to vote as a rule - were out this time, looking to see a change for the better. Those who use WhatsApp were busy sending pictures of their thumbs (thumb may dum!) marked with ink to certify they had voted; who got up early to avoid queues; where they had breakfast; and of-course prayers and wishes that may the best ‘man’ win. Sadly there are no women candidates for the top slot of the country!

Television played its part in creating hype and excitement - there was no let-up in comments and predictions so let’s see who was right or wrong when the final results come in. ‘And the best advice came from a wise old man who said that you do not choose a leader because you like him, you choose him for his competence. Unfortunately, unless the generally public is not educated to think rationally, it will think emotionally and that needs to be addressed for the next election, whenever it takes place.