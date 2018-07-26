Promise of timely elections fulfilled: CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said the promise of timely elections has been fulfilled and the supremacy of the constitution would be upheld.While talking to media after casting his vote in NA-130, Lahore, the chief justice said it is the day of democracy as timely elections have been held "as promised".

Expressing satisfaction over the polling arrangements, he asserted that the supremacy of law and the constitution will be maintained in the country at any cost. Later, the CJP headed towards the Supreme Court registry despite a holiday announced by the ECP on account of the general elections.