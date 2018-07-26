Elderly, first-time voters and transgender persons flock to polling stations

Wednesday’s elections were the first for many people in many respects. Women’s votes were being counted separately, ECP had made strides in bringing more female voters to the stations and in trying to conduct inclusive elections for people who belong the neglected or marginalised sections of society, while thousands of first-time voters were also looking forward to support their favourites candidates.

Irrespective of gender, age and physical limitations, and despite some hurdles, voters from across Karachi too made a choice to come out and vote to make their voices heard.

Senior citizens

Scores of senior citizens were seen out in NA-239/PS-92 during the first half of Election Day heading to cast their votes. However, many of them returned home without voting as they were unable to find their names on the voter lists or confirm their polling stations with the help of the ECP’s 8300 SMS service which intermittently shut down throughout the day.

In PS-115, 85-year-old Muhammad Faqir voted at polling station no. 41 in Ghaus Nagar. He had come to exercise his civic duty with his son Tajbar Khan since he was unable to travel on his own. “This might be my last chance to vote in general elections and I came because I want a peaceful Pakistan for coming generations,” he said.

However, in NA-254, Anwar Ali, an 82-year-old resident of Karimabad, went home dejected after waiting to vote for four hours because he was not allowed to go inside the polling station by the security staff.

He said he had his identity card but the security officials refused to let him in without the slips issued by polling agents. As per ECP rules, only a CNIC is required to enter polling stations. Along with the CNIC, voters can also present a slip issued by the political party they intend to vote for but these slips are not a mandatory requirement like the CNIC is to be allowed inside.

“I have voted many times but I have never experienced such inconvenience before,” he said. “Earlier, we would get our cards which had all our details, but this time round I have been going from one place to another to no avail.”

Other elderly people who were able to get inside the polling stations in the same area said the staff gave them priority and helped them cast their vote.

Similarly, 80-year-old Mantani voted in PS-109 hoping for a bright future for the country. She said she was hopeful that the new government would work for the betterment of the country’s poor and working class.

First-time voters

Sara, who got her CNIC four years ago, made it to her polling station in NA-255 with just 30 minutes left to the end of polling. She and her mother Sheba voted for the first time on Wednesday.

“It is my civic duty to come out and vote because otherwise I do not have any right to complain about who runs the state,” Sara said.

Sheba, her mother, explained that she had also never voted before because it was considered unsafe for women to step out and vote. “This time round, we came [to the polling station] without relying on any male members of the family and the voting process was smooth,” she said.

Sumaiya Khan, a resident of Soldier Bazaar in NA-245, did not only vote for the first time but also convinced her sister to do so.

“There are many women who do not have the privilege to go out and vote due to various reasons. However, those who can vote but choose not to are being irresponsible citizens especially when women’s vote would be counted separately for the first time in history,” she said.

Twins Waqas and Waqar also came up to their polling station in PS-115 to vote. Although, both have a physical disability keeping them confined to a wheelchair, they came out hoping to vote a party into power that would bring change and peace in Karachi, they said.

Transgender voters

Sapna, who voted for the first time in her life with her new CNIC, said she had a pleasant experience.

“There were some boys outside the station who were making fun of us but once I was inside, the process was smooth and I was able to vote without any obstacles,” she said, adding her polling station was at Neelum Colony.

Gia, another transgender woman, said she did not have to wait in a queue and the polling staff was cooperative. She voted in Hijrat Colony and added the memory of her first vote will stay with her.

Transgender activist Nisha Rao, who was supposed to visit polling stations as an observer, was unable to do so because the Election Commission of Pakistan did not issue the passes to her and her team of 24 other transgender people.

“Despite the hurdle, I was able to perform my other duties like visiting polling camps of different political parties and helping members of my community in voting,” she said.

— Zoya Anwer, Jamal Khurshid, Arshad Yousafzai and Shahid Shah contributed to this report

— Edited by Suzanna Masih