Heavy rain forecast on election day

LAHORE: Heavy but scattered rain was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Metrological Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at the Metrological Department said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to be continued in the coming days.

They predicted that more rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Syed Zahid Aziz, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director, said the agency has already predicted the rain and had taken several measures to combat it.

He said 22 points were declared sore spots and camps were established at those spots. “I myself will be monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken against those who didn’t follow the SOPs,” he added.

Tuesday’s highest temperature in the country was recorded at Nokkundi where the mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 30°C, minimum temperature was 27.5°C and humidity level was 78 per cent.