On Election Day

The relevant authorities should ensure that all necessary facilities are provided at all polling stations throughout the country so that voters do not face any difficulty. Clean drinking water should be made available for voters who will have to wait in long queues for hours.

The authorities should also ensure that all polling stations are receiving uninterrupted supply of electricity. Proper security arrangements should be made to avert any untoward incident.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

*****

Today is polling day in Pakistan. We were waiting for this day for many months. No voter should miss this opportunity because the vote is the secret weapon of every person. It is observed that many people are not planning to participate in the electoral process.

It is a humble request to all voters of Pakistan to use their right to elect the best candidate. Voting allows people to voice their opinion. Today, all of us should go out and vote.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad