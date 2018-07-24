Five-year plan

The chairman of the PTI has claimed that he will build hospitals and universities in Islamabad, if he were to be in power. It is good to know that a Pakistani leader has taken a positive position towards the healthcare and education sectors. However, in 2013, Imran Khan made the same claims when his party formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Now, five years down the line, we have no new hospital or university in Peshawar. There is only one not-for-profit hospital which heavily relies on donations. While we are not concerned with that, we would have appreciated if the party established new public sector hospitals and universities in the province. It is hoped that this time the party will turn its claims into reality.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad