Safety first

It is a positive sign that two new automakers have been granted permission to set up car manufacturing plants in Pakistan. With so many car manufacturers based in Pakistan, the country will easily reach the position to become the leading exporter of vehicles. However, a weak point of the Pakistani car manufacturers is that they haven’t paid attention to adding safety equipment and extra features in vehicles. It is important for the government to set up a regulatory body that will ensure that certain safety requirements are met. The regulatory authority will eventually help the industry to start exporting from Pakistan, while simultaneously ensuring that all cars have adequate safety features.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar