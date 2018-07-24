Tue July 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Traders to support PTI

LAHORE: At least 52 business community organisations announced joining PTI and supporting PTI in elections.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday which was addressed by Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar. President PTI Punjab traders wing Tahir Naveed, Trader Wing Lahore president Mian Tariq Feroz, president Chemist retailers association president Ishaq Mayo, Mian Aslam Shehzad, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Mian Muhammad Ahmed Kashif and Mubasher Chatha were present. Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said public court will announce verdict in favour of PTI on July 25. “We are demanding transparent elections because transparent elections are national need to strengthen democracy.”

