Young actors given tips at Ajoka theatre workshop

LAHORE: Ajoka theatre’s five-day summer training workshop entitled “Acting Master Class” concluded after spectacular display of improvised productions based on historical plays including “Dara” and “Kaun hai Yeh Gustakh” here at Production House. Divided in groups, the participants of workshop presented various powerful scenes convincingly from both the plays.

Special guests at the concluding ceremony was Ajoka’s Chairperson Zara Salman, who along with executive director Shahid Mehmood Nadeem and trainer Nirvaan Nadeem analysed the performances and distributed certificates among the participants. Judges also gave valuable tips while sharing their experiences with the aspiring actors. Zara Salman encouraged the young actors and said an artist should pay special attention to his script otherwise he will fail to get accuracy of dialogue delivery during live performance. Shahid Nadeem said that Television, Theatre and Film are different mediums and have diverse requirements; Actors should keep basic techniques in mind so he can perform accurately.

Actor trainer Nirvaan Nadeem, who designed and conducted the workshop, said he was very happy with the response of the participants who learnt a lot in a short span of time. He said that the mere passion for acting is not enough; commitment and discipline have equal importance in order to become an excellent performer. During the workshop eminent actress Swera Nadeem and Faryal Gauhar also conducted exclusive sessions and shared their experience of acting for theatre and television with the participants. The participants in their feedback expressed their satisfaction at what they had been able to achieve in five days and appreciated the role played by trainer Nirvaan Nadeem and the opportunity provided by Ajoka theatre.

Moreover Progressive Writers Association (PWA) presented excellent tribute to Ajoka’s founding director Madeeha Gauhar (late) in its weekly session held at historic Pak Tea House Lahore on Saturday’s evening. Veteran artist Nadeem Tahir presided the session whereas Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem, veteran broadcaster Yasmeen Tahir, Human rights activist and well known actress Faryal Gauhar and Tanveer Jahan were chief guest of the special evening.

Javed Aftab, secretary progressive writers association, hosted the evening which was also attended by prolific writers, theatre and human rights activists including Raza Rumi, Nirvaan Nadeem, Sohail Warraich etc. Raza Rumi shared that all her life, Madeeha was truly an icon of theater and Human right movements in the Pakistan. She raised the voice of oppressed segments of society through her out standing plays and used theater as a medium of social awareness. Naeem Tahir spoke about Madeeha’s unique contribution in revival of socially relevant theatre in Pakistan.