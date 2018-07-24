Hangu police devise security plan for polls

HANGU: The district police have devised security plan for the polling day and 2000 policemen and paramilitary personnel would be deployed at 180 polling stations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pir Shahab Ali Shah, while addressing police and paramilitary officials in his office, said that the Hangu district had been divided into 17 sectors and each sector would be supervised by a police inspector.

He added that a special control room had been established to tackle any emergency and for the purpose, a help line 0925- 620243 had also been created. The official said the police and paramilitary force would be deployed at 180 polling stations, including 53 highly sensitive, 101 sensitive and 26 normal polling stations, all over the district.