Pakistan needs Islamic system: Siraj

MINGORA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday said that the July 25 elections were not just elections but a clash of ideologies, adding Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) would emerge victorious.

Addressing an election related public gathering at Nishat Chowk in Mingora town of Swat district, he said the country does not need new Pakistan but an Islamic Pakistan. He hoped the masses would decide this by casting their votes in favour of MMA.

He said that the MMA would form the next government in the province after winning the elections and work for the welfare and development of the masses as it did in its previous term. Muhammad Amin, the MMA candidate for PK-5, and Maulana Hujjatullah, MMA candidate for NA-3, also addressed the public gathering.