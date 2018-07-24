Nawaz Sharif’s heart condition precarious: medical report

ISLAMABAD: The medical report of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is incarcerated in the Adiala Jail, says he is basically dehydrated and requires fluids, his heart condition is precarious and any change in metabolic profile will affect his heart.

A medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) examined Nawaz Sharif on Monday and its report says that a special medical board was constituted to examine Nawaz by the executive director PIMS on the request of jail superintendent under the chairmanship of Dr Ijaz Qadeer, JED PIMS. The board comprised Dr Ijaz Qadeer, Dr Shajee Ahmad Siddiqui, Dr M Naeem Malik, Dr Sohail Tanveer and Dr Mashood Ali. The said board examined Nawaz on Monday at 11:00am at the Adiala Jail.

Following are the observations:

1: Type 2 diabetes mellitis for the last five years on regular medication.

2: Known case of hypertension for the same period.

3: Coronary Arterial disease with the history of CABG and multi vessel PCI.

4: The history of recurrent atrial fibrillation treated with radio frequency ablation complicated by rupture of left atrium.

5: Disproportionate increase in urea related to creatinine probably due to due to dehydration (1.4/66). Advised improved hydration, protein restriction and RFTs.

Monitoring Desk adds: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday directed caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to ensure that Nawaz Sharif is provided complete medical treatment.

According to Geo News, the president telephoned the caretaker premier and urged, "Nawaz should be provided all medical facilities."

President Mamnoon expressed concern over the former premier's health. Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Farooq Haider and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman also expressed concern over Nawaz Sharif's health and requested the caretaker government to ensure that he is provided the best medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif pleaded to the caretaker government to shift Nawaz to a hospital in line with the medical board's report.

“I appeal once again to the caretaker government to shift Nawaz to a hospital based on the medical board’s report,” Shahbaz said, adding that he has serious concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif's health worsening in jail.

The former Punjab chief minister added, “It is the jail administration’s responsibility to provide basic medical facilities to Nawaz.” The PML-N president upheld that jail authorities “deprived Nawaz of basic facilities despite repeated requests”.

Shahbaz also questioned, “Why wasn’t I or anyone in my family informed that Nawaz wasn’t feeling well?” Stating that he requested the caretaker premier and Punjab chief minister to provide a personal physician to Nawaz, the PML-N president lamented that they ignored his appeal. “Nawaz suffers from acute heart pain,” he further said.