Mon July 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

ECP member promises fair elections

NOWSHERA: A member of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (retird) Irshad Qaiser, said on Sunday that fair and transparent polls would be held at any cost.

She said to get quick results, the Results Transmission System (RTS) and Results Management System (RMS) had been established.

Speaking to reporters after a visiting returning officers office in district courts Nowshera and ballot papers security room, she said the RTS and the RMS systems would help receive results quicker from distant polling stations.

The official added that ROs and judges would struggle to every extent to hold fair and transparent polls.

She added the security was up to the mark as police and other law-enforcement agencies were monitoring the process.

Later, male and female presiding officers complained that the RTS system had been out-of-order for the last two days, on which Irshad Qaiser issued directives to district returning officer to solve the problem.

