Woods takes lead as Spieth stumbles

LONDON: Tiger Woods found himself in the outright lead in the final round of the British Open on Sunday after a solid start combined with slip-ups from defending champion Jordan Spieth and the other pacesetters.

Woods had reached the turn at Carnoustie two under par for his round and seven-under for the championship, after picking up birdies at the fourth and then the long sixth hole.He then saved par at the 10th despite finding a fairway bunker with his tee shot. That left him a shot clear of Italys Francesco Molinari, his playing partner, and fellow American Spieth.

The latter is hoping to retain the title he won at Royal Birkdale 12 months ago and started the day level with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele at the top of the leaderboard on nine-under.

However, Spieth bogeyed the fifth and then had a double-bogey at the long sixth after finding a gorse bush with his second shot, dropping back to six under par in the process.Kisner and Schauffele had slipped back to five-under, level with Rory McIlroy and Kevin Chappell.

Meanwhile, England’s Eddie Pepperell is safely in the clubhouse on five-under after a four-under-par round of 67.Another report said:Tiger Woods slipped away from the top of the eaderboard after dropping three shots in two holes early on the back nine in the final round of the British Open on Sunday.

Woods had gone out in front on his own after reaching the turn at two-under for his round, but a double-bogey at the 11th was followed by a bogey at the 12th as he slipped back to four under par for the championship.

Instead Rory McIlroy holed a monster eagle putt at the 14th to move into a tie for the lead on six-under along with Francesco Molinari, Kevin Chappell and the three players who started the day out in front -- Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.