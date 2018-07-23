Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Networking platform to be provided to librarians

Islamabad : Pakistan Library Club (PLC) has a tradition of providing excellent programmes to library professionals in Pakistan along with networking and learning opportunities, says a press release.

Pakistan Library Club (PLC) in collaboration with IFLA (Asia & Oceania), Special Libraries Association (SLA) Asian Chapter and Goethe Institute Pakistan are organising an International conference on “A Journey from UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Proactive Role of Libraries” at University of Karachi on 2nd August to 4th August in Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar