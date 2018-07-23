Networking platform to be provided to librarians

Islamabad : Pakistan Library Club (PLC) has a tradition of providing excellent programmes to library professionals in Pakistan along with networking and learning opportunities, says a press release.

Pakistan Library Club (PLC) in collaboration with IFLA (Asia & Oceania), Special Libraries Association (SLA) Asian Chapter and Goethe Institute Pakistan are organising an International conference on “A Journey from UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Proactive Role of Libraries” at University of Karachi on 2nd August to 4th August in Karachi.