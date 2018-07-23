People to prove loyalty to Nawaz on 25th: Hamza

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate from PP-150 Bilal Yaseen led a rally from Mohni Road and the PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz joined the rally at Texali Gate and addressed it in Kareem Park.

Hamza said, “Pakistan Muslim League N has given 11,000-megawatt electricity to the country. People will prove their loyalty to Nawaz Sharif on July 25. Imran Khan has failed to complete its metro project. He used to make fun of metro in Lahore and now has failed to deliver in his own province. We will make government in Punjab and even in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Meanwhile, PTI’s candidate for NA-125 Dr Yasmeen Rashid started her door-to-door campaign from Kareem Park and went to Jail Road while covering the area of Urdu Bazar, Anarkali, Gandhi Street, Outfall Road, Bhatti Road, Minar-e-Pakistan, MAO College and Jain Mandir. She inaugurated campaign offices in different areas.

146 quacks centres sealed: During the last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 146 businesses of quacks in different cities. According to a press release issued Sunday, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Okara along with the police and district authorities. The teams had visited 445 treatment centres, and closed down 146 quacks’ businesses. As per the data, 167 outlets of quacks were found to have been converted into other businesses. In Gujranwala 58, while 36 each in Sahiwal and Okara, and 16 centres in Lahore were sealed. It is pertinent to mention that since April 17 this year, in pursuant to the Supreme Court orders, the PHC teams had visited over 14,700 treatment centres, and closed down 4,716 quackery centres. The district administrations across the province had conducted raids on 2,944 centres, and sealed over 1,400 quackery outlets as per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010.