Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Collect taxes

For a government, taxation is a primary way to generate revenue. However, in Pakistan, the revenue that is generated from taxes is too narrow and barely covers government’s expenditures. As a result, budget deficit is a given in every fiscal year. Many people who are involved in home-based businesses do not pay taxes, depriving the government of a possible source of revenue.

Pakistan has been facing many economic challenges for many years now. The external debt is growing at an unprecedented pace. To overcome these challenges, the tax network should be widened and brought to such an extent so that the government is at least able to meet its expenditures. If taxes are paid in an effective manner, Pakistan will have no issue in tackling its problems.

Rafaqat Ullah Rahmat

Lakki Marwat

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar