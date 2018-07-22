Nawaz, Maryam meet counsels

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz met their counsels in Adiala Jail on Saturday. The legal team comprising Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris and Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz met Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (R) Safdar in Adiala Jail.

According to sources, key legal matters were discussed during the meeting. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Advocate Pervaiz said, "Mian Sb is determined and hopeful."

"The former premier feels he was not granted the facilities that he should have been given," he added.

Speaking about Capt (R) Safdar, Maryam's counsel said, "He is a heart patient and his medical records are available." "Capt (R) Safdar does not want to seek any medical facilities beyond those offered in the jail manual."

Further, Advocate Pervaiz said, "Maryam does not want to avail herself of better facilities."

On Thursday, a pre-arranged meeting between the lawyers and the father-daughter duo was cancelled by authorities of Adiala Jail.