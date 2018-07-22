Plausible reasons behind dwindled turnout in PTI rallies

ISLAMABAD: What are the possible, plausible reasons behind dwindled turnouts in at least four election campaign rallies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, the real battle ground in the just-a-week-away general elections, addressed by its chairman Imran Khan?

Is it the general fatigue, faced by the PTI activists and workers? Is it inclement weather? Does Imran Khan’s remark bringing in “donkey” for those going to the Lahore airport to receive Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam on July 13 on their return from London keep the general public away from these events?

Have the PTI voters and supporters become laid-back on the premise that since their party is going to win in any case because of the comfortable situation created for it, there is no point in showing up at such gatherings? A counter argument is that when they are so sure to rout their rivals and land in the corridors of power, they ought to demonstrate enormous zeal for standing on the victory stand even before the polling.

Is it people’s reaction in Punjab to the incarceration of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and the way they were arrested, bundled and transported to the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi and the ill-treatment extended to them in the prison?

Or was the party’s internal strife in these areas that led to depleted attendance in these gatherings?

However, regardless of shrunk people’s participation in the PTI rallies, its top leaders continue to exude immense confidence that their party is going to conveniently carry the day and form next government with Imran Khan to become the prime minister.

The PTI chairman, who is very confident about his success in the July 25 polls precisely as he was self-assured in the 2013 elections, is said to be unhappy over the inadequate turnout in the public gatherings, arranged in Jhelum, Jhang, Shahdara and Sialkot.

What Imran Khan said at the Jhang and Jhelum events also reflected his realisation that the crowds were very small. “People of Jhang didn’t like to come in the rally on time, and when they reach here, I will be going away. People are still coming (to the Jhelum episode), but unfortunately, I have to leave the place because my helicopter can’t fly at night.”

When contacted, senior PTI leader Naeemul Haq told The News that there were different reasons behind somewhat curtailed presence of people in these rallies.

One of them, according to him, was harsh weather. Another was the early arrival of Imran Khan to these venues and the timing of the shows. Yet another was that the local organisations could not find much time to do the required mobilisation due to the time constraint, he said. “Had the Jhelum and Jhang rallies been held late when the weather had been better, many more people would have attended them.”

Naeemul Haq said the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam did not have any adverse impact resulting in lower crowds in the campaign meetings. “People have bought our narrative that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari ruled Pakistan for decades and have taken the country to this dismal pass. Moreover, people have hope that the PTI will deliver much better than the PML-N and PPP.”

The PTI leader said the voters have firmly decided to give a chance to Imran Khan with the expectation that he would ameliorate their lot.

He also said that the PTI chief’s remark pertaining to “donkey” did not affect the turnout. He was of the view that the party workers were still very enthusiastic and were not fatigued.

PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry, who is contesting for two federal and provincial seats in Jhelum, mainly sponsored the campaign rally in his constituencies, which saw a much thinned crowd.

There is a varying approximation about the ultimate voter turnout. Some hold the opinion that it may be very low for the security nightmare created by recent terrorist attacks while others propound the opposite view. A general sense that the voters’ participation should be maximum considering the unprecedented polarisation.

Imran Khan also appeared concerned about possible meagre voter turnout as well conspiracies against the polls, and fears people’s participation may be dismal. In this connection, his remark was thought-provoking when he said he is not getting good news regarding the July 25 elections, but people should come forward to participate in the polls and foil conspiracies being hatched against the process. “I have not been getting positive news about the exercise, but people should get out of their homes to cast their votes,” he told a public gathering in Nathiagali.

The PTI chairman is the only senior politician, who is holding maximum poll rallies, two, three or even more every day, in different parts of Pakistan. On the other hand, the frequency of public meetings being addressed by equally important politicians – Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal – doesn’t match his pace and regularity.

Since they do not hold too many rallies every day and only arrange such events after due preparations, the turnout in their shows has been sizable. Particularly in Sindh, Bilawal has spoken to widely attended public events. In Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif is also attracting sizable crowds in his recent public meetings for example in Wazirabad, Rojhan and Attock.

Like top leaders of other major political forces, the PTI chairman is the only stalwart of his party, who is holding nationwide rallies to boost up the campaign for his candidates. All other key PTI leaders are confined to the constituencies they are contesting.