Doctor dies of cardiac arrest in Lahore

LAHORE: A doctor died at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest in the Hunjerwal police limits on Saturday.

He was identified as Yousaf. He was on duty at the hospital when his condition went critical. He was shifted to the emergency department of the hospital where he died. Police said the victim suffered heart attack. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a car was reduced to ashes when fire erupted in it due to short circuit in the Hunjerwal police limits.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.