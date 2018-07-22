Crazy Cat Lady favourite for opening race today

LAHORE: Six races of the Fantastic Plate in class VI (two races) and four in class VII are going to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Except for the fifth and sixth races, which are of 1000 and 1200 metres respectively, the others four are of 900 metres. Though each race has its own significance but with the length of distance and the field of one of the best horses, the last two races are being considered as the races to watch.

All the six races are of different divisions but the first four have a field of 18 horses each while the fifth and sixth have 15 and 10 participants respectively.

Looking at the field of competition, Crazy Cat Lady is the favourite in the opening race. It will have trouble facing Dance of Life, which is expected to take the second place while a superlative performance might come from Dimple.

The second race of division-V A is expected to end in favour of Sweet Miracle but this Prince of Dubai has the ability to switch places. However, Desert Rain may surprise the favourites.

The third race which is for division-IV has eyes on Uzair Prince for a win with second place expected to go to Mastan Queen while Tiger Jutt may play a spoiler’s role.

The fourth race is of division-II and III and it has Golra Pride as the favourite. Punjabi Mundais believed to be taking the second place but Baa Waqar might pushed them aside.

The fifth race of class-VI and division –I has Gondol Prince as the favourite with Spare Parts is expected to win the place while Abdullah Princess may stage an upset.

The final race of class-VI and division –I, II, III and IV is of 1200 meters and in a field of 10 horses Carry On Jutta is believed to be the best pony from among the lot. However, one cannot count Bajwa Choice out of contention with having high expectations from Hassan Prince.

Races details:

First race of division-V-B

Favourite; win Crazy Cat Lady, place Dance of Life, fluke Dimple

Other participants: Dil-e-Arzoo, Lovey Dovey, Daniel Bryan, Love Master, Mehmoor Princess, Meri Tasveer, Great Poma, On The Spot Win, Dancing Baby, Killing Eyes, Leeza Princess, London Queen, Ramak Queen, Push The Limits, Zil Prince

Second race division-V A

Favourite; win Sweet Miracle, place Prince of Dubai, fluke Desert Rain

Other participants: Chotey Sahib, Baa Adab, Meri Sahiba, Alex, Turab Prince, Fair Love, Lovely Step, Johncena, Silent Warrior, Maradona, Baa Rehmat, Sonay Ki Chiriya, Mozrat, Grey Invader, High Jacker

Third race division-IV

Favourite; win Uzair Prince, place Mastan Queen, fluke Tiger Jutt,

Other participants: Safdar Princess, Piyari Malangni, Jungle Da Master, Bright Life, Chan Punjabi, Dil De Ruba, Dil De Rani, Warning Shot, Furious, Usman Love, Big Lady Al Ilaan, Bano, Babbu Prince, Neeli De Malika,

Fourth race division-II and III

Favourite; win Golra Pride, place Punjabi Munda, fluke Baa Waqar

Other participants: Power of Dream, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Fancy Boy, Sweet Sania, Neeli The Great, Qalandara, Tison Love, Queen Eimeralda, Noor-e-Sehar, Golden Pound, Hide Out, Lady Niba, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Nice One

Fifth race class-VI and division –I

Favourite; win Gondol Prince, place Spare Parts, fluke Abdullah Princess

Other participants: Blue Max, Nadaan, Mitwa, Imperialist, The Game Changer, Banjo, Race The Moon, Aie Desert, No Conflict, Moon Soon, Punjabi Rawaj, Fakhr-e-Gofra,

Sixth race class-VI and division –I, II, III and IV

Favourite; win Carry On Jutta, place Bajwa Choice, fluke Hassan Prince

Other participants: Malik’s Love, Salam-e-Dera, Four Chaar Hai, Natalia, Battle Front, Nanook, Thrill N Chill.