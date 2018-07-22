10 children injured in gas cylinder blast

LAHORE : At least 10 children received burns when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded with a big bang in Muhammadpura near Gujjumatta in the Kahna police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene, provided first aid to three children and shifted seven others to General Hospital Lahore.

The victims were identified as Asad, 9, s/o Yasin, Zain, 4, son of Muabarik, Ali Raza, 7, son of Mubarik, Eman Fatima, 4, daughter of Faisal, Khalil, 12, son of Munir, Hasnain, 3, son of Nadeem, and Faizan, 8, son of Aslam.

A Rescue spokesperson said the vendor was filling up gas in the balloons when the cylinder exploded. As a result, 10 children received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a gas cylinder exploded in a room at Chowk Green Town. As a result, one person received injuries and he was shifted to hospital.

Doctor dies: A doctor died at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest in the Hunjerwal police limits on Saturday.

He was identified as Yousaf. He was on duty at the hospital when his condition went critical. He was shifted to the emergency department of the hospital where he died. Police said the victim suffered heart attack. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Traffic plan: City traffic police Saturday issued the traffic plan for the Election Day.

As per the CTO, twelve DSPs, 168 inspectors and 3,000 wardens including 234 patrolling officers will perform duty on the Election Day. Around 130 lady wardens, 200 constables, who were on their training course, and the staff working in the offices of City Traffic Police will also perform traffic duty.

A special squad has also been constituted in each traffic sector which will respond to citizens’ call and clear the traffic on their complaints. Fifty lifters and five breakdowns have been arranged to remove wrongly parked vehicles outside polling stations.

The CTO directed the SPs and DSPs to ensure an effective patrolling system and keep a vigilant eye on suspects and unclaimed articles.

Donation: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) DG has announced donation of two-day salary of all rescue officers and one day-salary of all rescue officials for Diamir-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Funds in the light of a historic decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This was decided in best national interest of the country during a meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held here at the Rescue 1122’s Headquarters on Saturday.

It may pertinent to mention here that total 12500 Rescue Officers and Officials will contribute their salaries for the historic initiative. He directed all the District Emergency Officers to ensure proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Quality Service Indicators to maintain uniform standards and quality assurance in all 36 districts of the Punjab.