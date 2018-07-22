Boys outshine girls in SSC exams

Rawalpindi : Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISER) here on Saturday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Matriculation annual Examination 2018 and as a surprise this it was boys who outshone girls by clinching top two positions.

Talal Bin Tariq, student of Cadet College Hassanabdal, Attock, (Roll No 104906), bagged first position by securing 1087 marks and Abdul Haseeb Arshad from Bahria Foundation Secondary School for Boys, Pindi Road Chakwal, (Roll no. 113246), secured 1081 marks with second position while third position was secured by a female, student Adina Aisha of Government Girls High School Number-I, Chakwal, (Roll no 110598) by securing 1079 marks.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Food, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was chief guest at the ceremony which was held in the honour of the position holder students.

He distributed medals, certificates and prizes among the position holder students.

Secretary BISER, Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Zafar announcing the result here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) informed that 124,054 students enrolled for the examination while 122,726 candidates appeared in the exams out of whom 95,189 were declared successful with 77.57 pass percentage. 27,313 students failed in the exams while 1,088 remained absent while 11,379 students who appeared secured A plus position, 16,435 passed with A grade, 25,644 with B, 27,736 with C, 13,487 with D and 508 with E grade.

Total 66,652 male and 56,074 female students appeared in the SSC exams, the secretary said adding, 94,040 were regular candidates and 30,014 were private students while regular candidates? pass percentage remained 84.47 and private students? percentage was 55.43. In regular Science group, a total of 68074 boys and girls sat in the exam and of them 59938 candidates passed with a pass percentage of 88.05.

In Science group for boys, Talal bin Tariq son of Muhammad Tariq Khan, Roll Number 104906, student of Cadet College Hassanabdal, Attock secured 1087 marks and first position.

Abdul Haseeb Arshad son of Arshad Mahmood, Roll number 113246, student of Bahria Foundation Secondary School for Boys, Pindi Road, Chakwal stood second with 1081 marks while Ahmed Sohail son of Muhammad Sohail Akram, Roll Number 144105, student of Lawrence College Ghora Ghali, Tehsil Murree clinched third position with 1078 marks.

Similarly, in Science Group for Girls, Adina Aisha, Roll Number 110598, student of Government Girls High School Number-I, Chakwal secured first position with 1079 marks and Aroba Javed, Roll Number 125931, student of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School for Girls, Sanghori Mandra, Tehsil Gujar Khan secured second position with 1078 marks while Syeda Salia Haider, Roll Number 109158, student of Munir Public Girls High School Chakwal stood third in the group with 1076 marks.

In General Science Group for Boys, Shehryar Ali Khan, Roll Number 941129, student of Government M.C. Islamia Higher Secondary School Jhelum secured first position with 986 marks.

Qasim Hussain son of Mazhar Hussain, Roll Number 938867, student of Rehmania Rizvia, Sohawa, Jhelum stood second with 938 marks while Younas Khan, Roll Number 966976 clinched third position securing 932 marks.

Similarly, in General Science Group for Girls, Ramisha Shahzadi, Roll Number 934671, student of Government Girls High School Number-I, Jhelum got first position.

Safrina Bibi, Roll Number 903065, student of Government Girls High School, Chura Sharif, Tehsil Jand got second position with 1009 marks and Zaneera Kalsoom, Roll Number 944890, student of Government M.C.Girls High School, Gujar Khan declared third in the group with 1005 marks.

SSC annual examination 2018 result declaration and prize distribution ceremony was held here in the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

BISER spokesman Arslan Cheema told this agency that the candidates can check their result on the board’s web site www.biserwp.edu.pk. The result can also be checked by sending a short message service (SMS) at 800296.