Sun July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018

Alternatives to cruelty

After every six months, culling campaign is launched to bring down the number of stray dogs. Homeless dogs are either poisoned or shot dead. While the authorities consider it to be the easiest way of controlling the population of stray dog, this is one of the cruellest method which should be condemned by all. There are so many alternatives to this cruelty. Stray dogs that roam the streets of residential areas should be vaccinated and neutered. The authorities should also establish shelter home for stray animals so that these voiceless creatures can live in peace. The authorities concerned should adopt alternative methods to control stray population.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )

