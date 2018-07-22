tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite being Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi has a poor level of infrastructure. Broken roads at almost all parts of the city have become a sign of incompetence of the previous government which did nothing to begin repair work in the city.
Almost all roads have potholes which made it difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. The higher authorities must look into the matter and start repair and maintenance work at the earliest.
Kashan Fazal ( Karachi )
