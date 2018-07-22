Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Broken roads

Despite being Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi has a poor level of infrastructure. Broken roads at almost all parts of the city have become a sign of incompetence of the previous government which did nothing to begin repair work in the city.

Almost all roads have potholes which made it difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. The higher authorities must look into the matter and start repair and maintenance work at the earliest.

Kashan Fazal ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar