Broken roads

Despite being Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi has a poor level of infrastructure. Broken roads at almost all parts of the city have become a sign of incompetence of the previous government which did nothing to begin repair work in the city.

Almost all roads have potholes which made it difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. The higher authorities must look into the matter and start repair and maintenance work at the earliest.

Kashan Fazal ( Karachi )