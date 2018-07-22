Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Living in fear

The recent wave of terrorism in the country calls for urgent measures by security agencies to put an end to terror attacks. The Mastung attack that took place last week resulted in the death of at least 149 people. The authorities concerned have to take even stricter action to ensure that all elements that are responsible for tampering with the country’s peace are handled with an iron fist.

There shouldn’t be any leniency for the groups that are spreading violence in the country. It is hoped that the authorities will be successful in getting rid of hateful elements.

Waqar Zia ( Lahore )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar