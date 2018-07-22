Living in fear

The recent wave of terrorism in the country calls for urgent measures by security agencies to put an end to terror attacks. The Mastung attack that took place last week resulted in the death of at least 149 people. The authorities concerned have to take even stricter action to ensure that all elements that are responsible for tampering with the country’s peace are handled with an iron fist.

There shouldn’t be any leniency for the groups that are spreading violence in the country. It is hoped that the authorities will be successful in getting rid of hateful elements.

Waqar Zia ( Lahore )