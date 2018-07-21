Ephedrine quota case: Court rejects Hanif’s plea to extend deadline

RAWALPINDI: A Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNSC), Rawalpindi, judge Muhammad Akram Khan on Friday rejected PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s request to extend the trial deadline in the case. The judge decided to strictly follow the orders of apex court and high court to conclude the ephedrine case today (Saturday). Former MNA Hanif Abbasi and 10 others are accused in the ephedrine quota case. Hanif Abbasi was accused of misappropriating 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, obtaining it in 2010, and selling it to narcotics smugglers. All kinds of requests of Hanif Abbasi regarding delay to conclude the ephedrine case only for 10 days have been rejected.

The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench had ruled that the ephedrine case trial against Hanif Abbasi be concluded on July 21.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed the PML-N leader’s petition against the LHC order directing to conclude the ephedrine case against him by July 21. On July 11, the LHC Rawalpindi bench, deciding on a plea filed by Shahid Orakzai, had ordered that the trial be conducted daily from July 16 onwards and concluded on July 21.

The petitioner asked the court to annul the decision of the LHC and grant only 10 days so that the trial can be conducted in fair manner. But, the apex court rejected the plea.

Judge Muhammad Akram Khan remarked that he will continue hearing arguments into the night if it takes that long. He insisted that the ephedrine case will be concluded today.

Hanif Abbasi, who is contesting the upcoming general elections from NA-60, Rawalpindi, faces charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Abbasi and his alleged accomplices in June 2012 under various sections of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act.

The ANF officials claim the substance was sold by Abbasi to narcotics smugglers who used it to make 'party drugs'. Abbasi and the other accused, including his brother, were indicted in 2014 by the CNS Court.

Abbasi, a former MNA from Rawalpindi, is expected to have a tough electoral contest on July 25 with Sheikh Rasheed.