Pakistan-India champion trophy clash on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India would be up against each other on hockey field on October 20 in the 5th edition of the Champions Trophy (CT) at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat (Oman).

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released Asian Champions Trophy draws Friday according to which Pakistan and India are to clash on October 20 in the round robin league. Introduced in 2011, the inaugural Men’s Asian Champions Trophy was won by India who are also the reigning champions of the tournament, winning the final against Pakistan in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2016. Pakistan also have the honours of winning Champions Trophy twice the last being when Rana Mujahid was the secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) 2014.

This year, the continental tournament will feature host nation Oman, reigning champions India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Japan. India is the top ranked team amongst the competing teams at 5th position in the latest FIH Hero World Rankings. World number 12 Malaysia, world number 13 Pakistan, world number 14 South Korea, world number 16 Japan and world number 32 Oman round up an exciting mix of teams promising an exciting tournament ahead of World Cup.

According to draws released Friday, Pakistan will play their opening match against Korea on October 19 with Indian being their next opponents on October 20.Pakistan and Oman will be pitted against each other on October 22. Malaysia will be Pakistan’s next opponent on October 25. Top four teams will contest the semi-finals that are set to be played on October 27. The semi final winners will play for the 5th edition Champions Trophy title on October 28.

Asian Hockey Federation Chief Executive, Tayyab Ikram, speaking ahead of the schedule announcement said, “I would like to thank Hero Moto Corp for extending their support to the Asian Hockey Federation, and now in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy.

The host, Oman Hockey Association, has become a dominant member of the AHF and has successfully hosted some prestigious Asian Events, including Men’s Asian Games Qualifiers earlier this year.

These successes are also due to our long-standing corporate partner Hero MotoCorp, which has aided the AHF tremendously in the realization of stretched AHF Strategies. Last but not the least, I would like to wish the best of luck to all – the title sponsor Hero MotoCorp, the Organizing Committee, Oman Hockey Association, participating nations, and foremost, the athletes”.