Iraqi protesters call for downfall of politicians

BASRA: Thousands of Iraqis angry about poor services protested in southern cities and Baghdad on Friday, calling for the downfall of political parties as they escalated demonstrations backed by the country´s most powerful clerics.

In the oil hub of Basra, crumbling from years of neglect and under-investment, about 3,000 protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial governorate. “The people want the downfall of political parties!” they chanted, a slogan similar to one used in the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, as politicians struggled to form a new government following a May 12 election marred by allegations of corruption. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is seeking a second term, promised his Shi´ite-led government would fund electricity and water projects in Basra, where the colour of tap water is often brown because it contains dirt and mud. “The promises they make are all lies,“ said Khaled Hassan, 42, a health worker in Basra. “We will not keep quiet.” On Thursday, powerful Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc finished first in the election, said politicians should suspend efforts to form a coalition until the protesters´ demands are met.