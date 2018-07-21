Two siblings die, father, brother injured

LAHORE: Two siblings were killed and their father and brother injured when a speeding tractor trolley hit a bike in the Batapur area on Friday.

The victims were identified as Toheed, 10 and Maham, 4. Their father Mustafa and a seven-year-old brother suffered injuries. Mustafa along with his three children was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them, as a result of which Toheed and Maham died while their father and a brother sustained critical injuries.

Woman electrocuted: A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted in the Naulakha area on Friday. The woman, yet to be identified, was asleep on a footpath when she accidentally touched a shutter of a shop in which electricity current was passing through. As a result, she clung to the shutter and died.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol held a general hold-up and registered 22 cases against drug paddlers and drivers for rash-driving. The PHP teams also impounded 1,384 motorcycles having no documents or number plates.

fake number plates: Punjab Safe Cities Authority officials checked more than 2,182 vehicles during the first week of a campaign launched against suspicious vehicles with fake number plates.

The record of 243 vehicles was not found correct while 50 vehicles were carrying fake number plates. A total of 76 cars were sent to respective police stations for further investigations due to fake number plates or unavailability of documents. Eleven FIRs were registered against the owners of illegal vehicles. Most of the vehicles are luxury. The action was taken without any discrimination. In the first week of the campaign, 171 vehicles were blacklisted against which legal action would be taken. Fine was imposed on dozens of vehicles on different violations. This ongoing campaign will continue 24/7 on the directions of the inspector general of police, Punjab.

PSCA and Punjab Excise Department are working on the project of new computerised number plates for cars and motorbikes. The vehicle owners will receive electronic challans at their home address in the coming days.

suicide: A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Nishtar Colony area on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zaiba Kamran of Gulab Nagar, Nishtar Colony. She was depressed upon being taunted by her in-laws for being childless. On the day of the incident, she locked herself up in a room and took poisonous pills, resulting in her death.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, appreciated the arrangements made by the city traffic police to facilitate the travellers stuck in flooded roads on Friday. He appreciated the efforts made by the traffic wardens to regulate the traffic and help the stranded commuters.

Prisoner dies: A convicted prisoner in Kot Lakhpat Jail died under ambiguous circumstances on Friday. The prisoner, Tariq Javed, 50, was convicted on drug charges. The jail administration claimed he died of medical complications. The body has been removed to morgue.