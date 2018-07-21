UET entrance test toppers announced

LAHORE: Boys bagged all three top positions in UET entrance test for admission to engineering programmes in UET and its affiliated colleges across Punjab.

In a press release, a UET spokesperson said Saeed Muhammad Ahmad Kazmi clinched the first position with 343 marks, Ahmad Pervaiz Nagra second with 332 marks and Muhammad Wasiq Waseem third with 320 marks.

Workshop: A three-day training workshop “Basic Principals of Animal Nutrition” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the training workshop. Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Peter Wynn and a number of livestock professionals, farmers and participants from 22 organisations throughout Pakistan were also present. Prof Pasha said there was a dire need to provide basic facilities for extension services in terms of awareness of animal health, treatment, nutrition, modern idea of production, rural entrepreneur for the profitability of the poor farming community.

Books donated: Punjab University Library received books from personal collection of late Prof Dr Aftab Asghar, PU Library Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, noted scholar late Muhammad Aalam Mukhtar e Haq and distinguished professor in Iqbal studies Dr Syed Muhammad Akram Ikram. According to Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, the collections consisted of more than 25,000 very precious, rare and valuable books, manuscripts and journals. He said especially the collections of Muhammad Aalam Mukhtar e Haq and Prof Dr Aftab Asghar had treasure of books on Tafseer, Hadith, Fiqh, mysticism, history, biographies, literature, manuscripts in Persian and reference sources.

He said PU Library was known for holding the personal collections of more than 30 renowned personalities and men of letters like Hafiz Mahmood Shirani, Maulana Muhammad Husain Azad, A. C. Woolner, Hakim Muhammad Musa Amritsari, Mian Muhammad Jamil Sharaqpuri, Maqbool Ahmad Dehlvi and Prof Muhammad Iqbal Mujadadi.

Meanwhile, PU Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “Significance of Voting: Election 2018” in its auditorium. CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, MPhil/PhD scholars and students attended the event.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced the schedule of admissions to FA/ FSc 1st Year.

According to the university spokesperson, the sale and submission of admission forms will be started from July 23 (Monday). The university is offering admissions to different disciplines ie FSc (Pre-Medical), FSc (Pre-Engineering), ICS (three sub-groups Physics, Statistics & Economics), ICom and General Science. The last date to obtain and submit admission forms is August 03, 2018.