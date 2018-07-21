This is our home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Residents of the Martin and Clayton colonies, Jahangir Road, FC Area, Old Lalukhet, Patel Para and other localities were shocked when the government announced to vacate their houses. Many families have been living in these colonies for the past 70 years. Previously, the government announced that it will grant ownership rights to occupants. However, now the authorities have refused to do so.
The estate office’s claims that residents are not paying their dues are untrue. Our bills are cleared and dues are paid. We built our house by ourselves and the estate office didn’t do anything. The higher authorities must look into this matter and give residents the opportunity of being heard.
Sania Saba
Karachi
