Two electrocuted

FAISALABAD: Two people were electrocuted on Thursday. Nazir Ahmad of Chak 56/JB touched a live electric wire and received an electric shock while taking bath. Poultry worker Tanvir Ahmad of Chak 217/GB touched an electricity wire while switching on a water pump and died on the spot.

TWO DIE: Two motorcyclists died in accidents on Thursday. Shabbir of Chak 258/RB was moving on his motorcycle when his bike collided with another motorcycle and he died on the spot. M Latif of Bucheki was riding his motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.