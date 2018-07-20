Research based industrial development to be enhanced

Islamabad:The Technology Development Fund (TDF) programme, an initiative of Higher Education Commission (HEC) would enhance research based industrial development to provide right jobs for skilled people and thereby stopping the brain drain from Pakistan.

The project would resolve the local problems by technology transfer, new product development, process optimization and successful commercialisation, said spokesperson for HEC here on Thursday.

Talking to this agency, she said that TDF is an effort to translate vision 2025 of government of Pakistan in the area of industrial development to build knowledge economy through technology transfer.

As the project supports academicians and industry for patent filing, prototype development, initial product development, marketing and licensing of new products, and it has received affirmative response from academicians and industries across Pakistan, she added. She said that it is another reflection of its ambition to support applied research to its next level. The spokesperson further informed that financial support of up to Rs14 million is extended for successful commercialisation of available research.