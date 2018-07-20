World’s tallest woman dies at 50

TOBA TEK SINGH: The world’s tallest woman and Guinness Book of World Records holder of 2003, died due to diabetes at Chak 285/GB on Thursday.

She was 50 and did not marry due to her extraordinary height. She was declared the world's tallest woman by Guinness Book of World Record at the age of 22 when her height was 7ft 2inch.

She had visited 15 countries including UK, France and Germany. Scores of Rajana citizens attended her funeral prayer, including former federal minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (PML-N ticket-holder from NA-112), former Punjab minister Col (R) Sardar Ayub Gadhi (PML-N ticket-holder from PP-120) and Brig (R) Javed Akram (PTI ticket-holder from PP 120).