Naushad briefs youth on future aspects

ISLAMABAD: Young cricketers training at the PCB Academy in Islamabad were given detailed briefing on their responsibilities by former ICC match referee and Test cricketer Col (r) Naushad Ali.

“Since all the cricketers are aged 19 and below, it is right age to teach them as what to do and what not to do as a future domestic and international cricketer,” Naushad said.

He said these players were given a detailed briefing on the challenges they will face in future. “They were told as how to tackle these challenges according to the ICC rules and policies.” The academy cricketers are being coached by Taimoor Azam and Rauf Mirza.