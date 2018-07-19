Iranian army chief visits Pak-Afghan border

TORKHAM: Iranian Army Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri has paid a visit to Pakistan-Afghan Torkham border and examined border management mechanism between the two countries. The Iranian top military official accompanied by a delegation and Pakistan high ranking military officials also visited important check posts between Pakistan and Afghanistan where the Pakistan army is fighting war against terrorism.

General Mohammad Bagheri on the occasion praised Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism. He also visited Peshawar Corps headquarters and met Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt to discuss bilateral ties and military-to-military cooperation. He was also given briefing about the efforts of Pakistan army in war against terrorism and eliminating the menace from the county. During his three-day Pakistan visit, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri met Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and held important discussions on a wide range of issues of shared interest. He also met President Mamnoon Hussain to discuss bilateral ties, international and regional developments. He held separate meetings with Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat. The Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces heading a high-level delegation arrived in Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on July 15 on a three-day official visit for talks with the country’s officials.