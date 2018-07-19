10 PML-N, PTI activists injured in scuffle

HAFIZABAD: At least 10 activists of PML-N and PTI sustained injuries when they scuffled at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk here on Wednesday. The PTI workers also ransacked the office and hospital of PML-N candidate from PP-70, Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh. Police have registered a case against more than 240 persons, including PTI district president and ex-MNA, Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti.