GDA holds power show in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: A spiritual-political power show was held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance at Umerkot here on Wednesday.

Voters, workers, disciples of Hur Jamaat led by Pir Pagara, Ghosia Jamaat led by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jeelani Jamaat led by Pir Taj Hussain Shah Jeelani, Sarhandi Jamaat led by Pir Ghualm Mujadid Sarhandi, from four districts, including Sanghar, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas , Umerkot and other areas, attended the event.

Addressing the media, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he had inaugurated the Insaf House. He said the PTI follows a positive culture and norms and discourages the culture of abusive politics and blame game.

He said that some elements are against the positive developments taking place. Replying to a question, he said none would be a part of the antidemocratic move because he sees no solution of issues faced by the country except democracy. He termed it wrong that the arrest of Maryam and Nawaz Sharif had increased their popularity. He said that they will oppose such dams which are opposed by other provinces.

He thanked Senator Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, who has been campaigning for his success. According to him, it was a historical public gathering and has marked a new page of history of their success. He said that Umerkot is considered as one of the largely populated constituencies of Pakistan. He said that last time, 32 polling stations were set on fire on the directives of Asif Zardari. He said that this time on elections the nation is witnessing an awareness and tricks of Zardari will not work. He said that the judiciary and Pakistan Army have decided not to allow anyone to rig the elections.

He said that now the minority is not under fear and their vote would decide the fate of candidates. He said that Zardari have never spared any loyal Jiyala, like Naheed Khan, Makhdoom Amin Fahim and many others. He said that Amin Fahim in his last days was very disappointed due to bad governance and Zardari’s lust for power and money.

Pir Pagara said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto always disliked Hakim Ali Zardari. He said that in this election, not a single Bhutto has been allotted a party ticket.

He said that Zardari was unable to become a councilor in Zia’s tenure, but his tricks full of ulterior motives made him the president. He said that sugarcane crop of Sindh was destroyed by Zardari through Anwar Majeed.