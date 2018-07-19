Pakistan disabled cricket team honoured at KPC

KARACHI: Karachi Press Club (KPC) hosted a reception in honour of the victorious Pakistan disabled cricket team which defeated England in the recently held tri-series in the United Kingdom.

KPC President Ahmed Khan Malik recognised the efforts of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) for having facilitated its players.He lauded the team for its glorious achievement despite facing a number of challenges.

Assuring the support of the club, the KPC President hoped that the PDCA officials would continue to promote the game for the disabled people in future.Pakistan disabled team captain Nihar Alam, in his speech, dedicated the triumph in England to the martyrs of the recent blasts in Peshawar and Mastung.

“Our players put in hard work and showed a high level of commitment to get victories one after another, eventually clinching the title by defeating England by a huge margin. It was the result of collective team efforts and the blessings of the Almighty Allah, the prayers of the nation and the support of coaches (Muhammad Javed and Umar Rasheed,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Amiruddin Ansari, the team manager and Honourary Secretary, PDCA, thanked the sponsors for having facilitated Pakistan’s participation in the tri-series.

“We have invited England to come to Pakistan and play us here. They have agreed conditionally, subject to approval from the England Cricket Board (ECB),” he disclosed.He praised the leadership qualities of skipper Nihar Alam and also highlighted the individual performance of the team members.