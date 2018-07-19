Fire in the market

For the second time over a period of one year, a massive fire erupted at Sunday Market, Peshawar More, Islamabad. Last year, it happened in August before Eidul Azha. In a span of 12 months, shopkeepers have to face another disastrous event before Eid, when demand is high. Many shops were burnt to the ground and traders lost millions of goods. The question is: can’t we learn from our past?

Had the relevant authorities taken serious steps the last time, this incident could have been avoided. The CDA ought to take this issue seriously and investigate it in an effective manner. This weekly bazaar is one of the most visited markets where a large number of residents from the twin cities buy goods at cheap and affordable prices. Such incidents don’t affect shopkeepers and citizens alike. The investigation should be carried out in a timely manner and steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Usman Anwar

Islamabad