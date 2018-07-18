Democracy never allowed to take root: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that democracy was never allowed to flourish in the country.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that national institutions would have strengthened had democracy been allowed to take root.

JUI-F leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Fazlur Rehman said democratically elected governments were never allowed to run the country in accordance with the Constitution.

The Maulana said certain politicians claiming to change the destiny of the nation were seeking votes in return for installing electricity transformers and paving streets.

He claimed that anti-Islam forces were hell-bent on imposing the western agenda and culture. “Such elements want to introduce laws promoting the so-called enlightened moderation,” he remarked.

Urging the crowd to vote for the MMA candidates, he said that the 200 million Pakistanis wanted to free the country from the clutches of secular forces.

He said the people should realise the power of their vote and elect the righteous candidates and reject the ones promoting the western values. He said the JUI-F was striving to project the Islamic identity of the country. The Maulana said that the JUI-F had undertaken record uplift work in Dera Ismail Khan.