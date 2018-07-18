Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

57 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police arrested 57 suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons and drugs during search and strike operations in various areas of the district on Tuesday.

The search and strike operations were conducted in Muslimabad and Jangalkhel areas on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid.

The district police during search operation busted 57 suspects and recovered three Kalashnikovs, four guns, two repeater guns, two rifles, 12 pistols, hundreds of rounds of different bores, 18 chargers and four kilograms of hashish from their possession. Meanwhile, security was enhanced on entry and exit points.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar