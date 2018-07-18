57 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police arrested 57 suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons and drugs during search and strike operations in various areas of the district on Tuesday.

The search and strike operations were conducted in Muslimabad and Jangalkhel areas on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid.

The district police during search operation busted 57 suspects and recovered three Kalashnikovs, four guns, two repeater guns, two rifles, 12 pistols, hundreds of rounds of different bores, 18 chargers and four kilograms of hashish from their possession. Meanwhile, security was enhanced on entry and exit points.