Indonesia police shoot dead 11 petty criminals

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have shot and killed 11 suspected small-time criminals and wounded dozens more in a crackdown before it hosts the Asian Games next month, authorities said Tuesday. Some 52 suspects have been shot after resisting arrest in the capital Jakarta since the start of July, with 11 dying of their wounds, police said. “They were endangering the public because they resisted arrest,” said Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono. More than 2,000 suspected criminals have been arrested in the past few weeks, he added. Hundreds of extra officers are on patrol in Jakarta before it hosts the August 18-September 2 event along with Palembang city on Sumatra island.