Pakistan look to seal series against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: After cruising to victories against Zimbabwe in the first two matches, Pakistan will be looking to seal the series in their third One-day International here on Wednesday (today).

The hosts will be looking to put up a better performance after failing to pose any challenge to Sarfraz Ahmed’s men in the previous games.

Pakistan have so far fielded largely full-strength sides in the series. Making a return from injury, batsman Babar Azam looked comfortable and remained unbeaten on Monday when Pakistan chased down 195 thanks to in-form Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century. Fakhar’s hundred was his second in ODI’s after his barnstorming 114 in last year’s Champions Trophy final against India.

“I think I am in the best form of my life,” Fakhar said after the match on Monday.“I’ve been trying for many games to get another hundred and my coaches were telling me there have been too many games since you last scored a hundred.”

The left-hander now looks ripe for another big score against a rather feeble Zimbabwean attack, particularly if Pakistan bat first.With all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and leg spinner Yasir Shah on the bench, Pakistan might wait for the fourth match to give them a chance in the series.

Yasir is returning to ODI cricket after nearly two years.For Zimbabwe, Hamilton Masakadza was their highest scorer in the second ODI, which will relieve no one more than him. Up until then, he had looked in awful touch since the tri-series, and the decision to appoint him captain looked like it had backfired.

If he builds on that innings with another big one in the third ODI, Zimbabwe can at least be assured they won’t be faced with the unenviable task of choosing whether or not Masakadza merits a place in the side when so many experienced players have already walked away.

Elton Chigumbura looks out of touch with the bat, but he could come in as Zimbabwe look for fireworks down the order. However, that would deprive them of a fifth bowling option.

The pitch is not expected to be significantly different to the ones where the first two games were played. The conditions may also be just as cold as they were during the second game.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 12:15 pm (PST)