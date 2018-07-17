Tue July 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Soldier martyred in Mir Ali blast

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and another injured in a remote-controlled blast targeting a vehicle of the security forces at Kamsarobi area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Monday, sources said.

The sources said that the vehicle of the security forces was targeted with a roadside bomb blast on the Razmak Road.

A soldier identified as Hawaldar Azizur Rahman was martyred while sepoy Mohammad Ajmal sustained injuries in the blast. The vehicle carrying the soldiers was also damaged in the explosion.

