Child electrocuted

SIALKOT: An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted at Mohallah Shah Khaki, Goadpur, on Monday. Hassan, s/o Qari Jalil, was on his way when accidentally he touched electric pole after heavy rain. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. Later, residents of the area staged a demonstration against the incident and demanded action against the responsible Gepco officials.
