Tue July 17, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

PHF asks POA, PSB not to entertain parallel hockey body

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has asked the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board to not to allow any parallel hockey body to function in the country at any level. Its concern came in wake of reports that a similar such step is being taken among the hockey circle of Sindh. In a statement, the PHF said the elections of PHF for the next term of four years i.e. 2018-22 were held at in Islamabad in May last in the PHF Congress Meeting. “PHF preserve the independence in all matters directly or indirectly concerning hockey in Pakistan without the intervention of any outside authority,” statement added.

