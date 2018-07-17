PML-N Women Wing holds rally to show solidarity with Nawaz, Maryam

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Women Wing leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday led a rally towards Adiala Jail to show solidarity with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar.

Women in large number, carrying party flags and bouquets marched towards Adiala Jail, raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif on the occasion.Former mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, former MPA Zaib-un-Nisa, Tehseen Fawad and several other women workers participated the rally.

Heavy contingent of police was present on the occasion and traffic remained jam when the participants marched at Adiala Road. Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who was leading the rally talking to media outside Adiala Jail said that people have rejected Imran Khan and they trust in Nawaz Sharif. “It is time for the nation to return what the Nawaz Sharif has given to them,” she said.

She said that it was Nawaz Sharif who had restored the peace in Karachi, where 25 to 30 persons were killed on daily basis but now law and order situation is very much in control. She also said that Nawaz Sharif brought electricity in the country.

She said that Nawaz made no corruption after holding public office, he was already a business man and a rich person even before joining the politics. She said that PML-N would defeat Imran Khan in election on July 25.

She added that when the PML-N came into the power in 2013, there were lot of problems and it was Nawaz Sharif who put the country on the path of prosperity.Other PML-N supporters said that only fault of Nawaz was that he restored peace in the country in general and particularly in Karachi. “Our leader signed CPEC to stabilise the economy and took many measures for the betterment of the country yet he is being victimised.” They said that only Nawaz Sharif was being held accountable in the country. They demanded accountability should be conducted across the board. They said that the Joint Investigation Team formed in the Panama case had failed to establish any corruption charges against the former prime minister, adding that the people do not accept the verdict against Nawaz.